The China International Import Expo has been successfully held for four consecutive years in Shanghai. Frank from Nepal is a post-1990s merchant who benefits from the expo.

Frank opened a shop in the Greenland Global Commodity Trading Hub, which has provided him with many conveniences in doing business in China. He also worked as a volunteer in his community during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in Shanghai.