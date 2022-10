Yao Di is a technician who was involved in the China-Europe Railway Express (CRE) project.

Yao Di is a technician working on the China-Europe Railway Express (CRE) project.

"Not only are China's products being exported overseas, but overseas quality products can also be brought to China on the CRE trains," he said.

By the end of September, the "China-Europe Shanghai Express" has reached six countries and more than 20 cities along the Belt and Road.