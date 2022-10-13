﻿
Autumn brings a sea of pink across Shanghai

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:06 UTC+8, 2022-10-13
With Autumn here, the hairawn muhly grass is in full bloom, bringing vast fields of pink across the city.
Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass in Jiabei Country Park

Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass at the Shanghai Botanical Garden

Shanghai is engulfed in a blooming sea of pink grass.

Formally called muhlenbergia capillaris, a native North American grass also known as hairawn muhly, the grass resembles a gigantic blanket of pretty purple-pink flowers.

The flowering season of the grass is between September and November, and they are now in "full bloom" in Shanghai, the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau said on Thursday.

The dreamlike pink scene can be observed at a number of places across the city.

Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass at Gucun Park

Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass at Caihongwan Park

At the Shanghai Botanical Gardens in Xuhui District, a plot of hairawn muhly is attracting crowds of amateur photographers and enriching the experiences for visitors. Meanwhile, Century Park in the Pudong New Area features a 5,000-square-meter hairawn muhly field.

At Gucun Park in Baoshan District, the fluffy pink flowers fill the air with a romantic aura, while on Husong Highway and Wenxiang Rd E. in Songjiang District, 8,000 square meters of hairawn muhly are at their best. The blossom season should last until the end of this month.

At Chenshan Botanical Garden in Songjiang, a sea of sun flowers add radiance and beauty to the pink sea, presenting a picturesque autumn scene.

Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass at Haishanghuakai Ecological Park

Spots to see hairawn muhly in Shanghai:

1. Shanghai Botanical Garden

2. Chenshan Botanical Garden

3. Century Park

4. Gucun Park

5. Caihongwan Park

6. Jiabei Country Park

7. Luxiang Fruit Park

8. Haishanghuakai Ecological Park

9. Husong Highway and Wenxiang Rd E.

10. Huaxia Road and Jinke Road

Ti Gong

Hairawn muhly grass along the Husong Highway and Wenxiang Rd E.

