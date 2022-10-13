Shanghai clarifies self-health monitoring measures

Amid a rise in new local COVID-19 cases, Shanghai has urged citizens who are close contacts of previous confirmed patients to adhere to self-health monitoring.

Residents, who have links to previous confirmed patients, have to do a three-day home quarantine and four-day self-health monitoring. The government information office said in a WeChat post today that individuals can go to school or work during the four-day health-monitoring period but should take nucleic acid tests as required and avoid gatherings.



It said that if a resident has a fever or other symptoms, he should tell his employer and residential committee (or juweihui in Chinese), go to a nearby fever clinic, stay away from public transportation, and let his doctor know that he is doing self-health monitoring.



Shanghai reported 47 local infections on Wednesday.



As of 8am today, health officials had screened 8,062 people who were in close contact with new cases. All of them returned negative. Separately, another 583,000 people were screened and all were negative. A total of 937 ambient samples were collected, all of which were negative, the information office said.



If a person's health code has turned red, they should remain calm, refrain from moving, take precautions, and keep a distance from other people.



Additionally, they must make sure their phone is reachable and comply with any PCR tests or subsequent quarantine and control steps.

