COVID-19 in Shanghai: 49 local infections, 33 imported patients

The two local confirmed cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported two locally transmitted confirmed cases, 47 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed cases and 26 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

2 local confirmed cases

Both patients are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



47 local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases are related to infections in other provinces and tested positive in routine PCR screening.



The third to 43rd cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 44th and 45th cases are close contacts of a local infection reported on October 7 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 46th and 47th cases are close contacts of a local infection reported on October 9 and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 10 from Canada.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from France.

The third patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Singapore.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United States.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Japan.

The sixth patient is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Canada via New Zealand.

The seventh patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from the US.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 190 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 3 from Canada.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 7 from Chad via France.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 8 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Japan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Canada.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Finland.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the US.

The 10th and 11th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the US on the same flight.

The 12th to 14th cases, all Chinese departing from France, the 15th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 16th case, a Chinese departing from the UK, arrived at the local airport on October 11 via France on the same flight.

The 17th and 18th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Spain on the same flight.

The 19th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, the 20th case, a Chinese departing from the Czech Republic, and the 21st case, a Chinese departing from Austria, arrived at the local airport on October 11 via Germany on the same flight.

The 22nd case is a Dutch who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the Netherlands.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from New Zealand.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Canada.

The 25th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from the US.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from the US via Denmark.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 369 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, two confirmed patients and 23 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 13, there were altogether 194 local confirmed cases, 195 were discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,028 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,499 imported cases, 5,465 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.