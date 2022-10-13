﻿
New children's play deals with the fear of the unknown

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
A new installation and multimedia play for children deal with the fear of the unknown world and the things that we take for granted.
New children's play deals with the fear of the unknown
Ti Gong

The poster of the new children's play, LUA

A new play, LUA, will make its debut this Saturday at Sine New Space Studio Theater and is sure to excite children.

Shanghai Children's Art Theater has produced the 45-minute production, which has been adapted from a Spanish show created by Volia Productions.

The play, performed by a single actress, tells the story of the relationship between light and darkness.

The play tells the story of Lua, a "little table lamp," who lives in a city without shadows and wishes to walk out one day to see the world without its lighting.

The lamp then made a new friend, a little shadow, and they embarked on a magical journey together.

Shadow guides Lua through the world of darkness, assisting her in experiencing it and overcoming her fear of the unknown.

Ti Gong

A scene from the show

The play takes the form of an object installation and multimedia, with an actress telling a story about the fear of the unknown world and the things that are gradually forgotten in our modernized lives.

Ti Gong

The actress performs with the installations during the show

Performance info:

Dates: 10:30am and 2:30pm, October 15, 16, 22, 23

Tickets: 180 yuan

Venue: Sine New Space · Studio Theater

Address: 800 Miaojiang Road, Huangpu District

Source: SHINE
﻿
