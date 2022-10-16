COVID-19 in Shanghai: 28 local infections, 19 imported patients

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 34 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 28 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 18 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

28 local asymptomatic infections

All cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed case

The patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on October 13 from Australia via New Zealand.

The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first and second cases are Malaysians who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Malaysia.



The third case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United States.



The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from New Zealand.

The fifth case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Canada.

The sixth case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Mexico via the Netherlands.

The eighth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Malaysia.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Australia.

The 10th and 11th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 12 from the United Kingdom via Denmark.

The 12th and 13th cases are Taiwan residents who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.

The 14th and 15th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Canada.

The 16th case, a French national, and the 17th case, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 14 from France.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 266 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, 12 confirmed patients and 34 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 15, there were altogether 198 local confirmed cases, 198 were discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,094 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,500 imported cases, 5,477 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. One suspected case is undergoing tests.