COVID-19 in Shanghai: 32 local infections, 38 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 32 local asymptomatic infections, seven imported confirmed case and 31 imported asymptomatic infections for Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning.

32 local asymptomatic infections

The first to 30th cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 31st and 32nd cases are close contacts of a local asymptomatic infection reported on October 9 and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 8 from the United States.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Canada.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from Switzerland via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Chile via France.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Singapore.

The sixth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from Canada.

The seventh patient is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 122 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 5 from Canada.

The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United Kingdom.



The third and fourth cases are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 10 from France.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Australia via Singapore.



The sixth case, a Chinese departing from Denmark, and the seventh and eighth cases, both Chinese departing from the UK, arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Denmark on the same flight.

The ninth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.



The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from the US.

The 11th case, a Chinese departing from Austria, and the 12th and 13th cases, both Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Germany on the same flight.



The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Singapore.

The 15th and 16th cases are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 13 from the US.



The 17th case, a Chilean departing from Chile, and the 18th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 14 via France on the same flight.

The 19th to 22nd cases are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Singapore.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 24th case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Malaysia.

The 25th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from South Korea.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Japan.

The 27th to 29th cases are all Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 15 from Canada.

The 30th and 31st cases are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 570 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, three confirmed patients and 42 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 16, there were altogether 198 local confirmed cases, 199 were discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,126 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,507 imported cases, 5,479 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.