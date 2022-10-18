COVID-19 in Shanghai: 15 local infections, 28 imported patients

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 14 local asymptomatic infections, one imported confirmed case and 27 imported asymptomatic infections for Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection returning from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

14 local asymptomatic infections

All cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed case

The patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 12 from Malaysia.



The patient has been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from Malaysia.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 9 from the United States.

The third case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from South Korea.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from the United Arab Emirates.

The fifth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from the US.

The seventh and eighth cases, both Chinese departing from France, the ninth and 10th cases, Chinese departing from Gabon, and the 11th case, a French national departing from France, arrived at the local airport on October 14 from France on the same flight.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Singapore.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Malaysians who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Malaysia on the same flight.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from South Korea.



The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Japan.

The 17th and 18th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from Canada.

The 19th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the UK.

The 21st case, a Chinese departing from New Zealand, and the 22nd case, a Chinese departing from Australia, arrived at the local airport on October 15 via New Zealand on the same flight.

The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

The 24th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the UK.

The 25th case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the US.

The 26th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Canada.

The 27th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Australia via New Zealand.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 433 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, one confirmed patient and 39 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 17, there were altogether 199 local confirmed cases, 199 were discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,140 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,508 imported cases, 5,408 have been discharged upon recovery and 28 are still hospitalized.