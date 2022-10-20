COVID-19 in Shanghai: 10 local infections, 20 imported patients

Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 53 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 10 local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 18 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

10 local asymptomatic infections

The first six cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The seventh and eighth cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during the quarantine.

The ninth and 10th cases are under closed-loop management and tested positive during routine PCR screenings.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 16 from Australia via New Zealand.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from the United Kingdom via Finland.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 11 from the United States.



The second case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Canada.

The third case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Australia via New Zealand.

The fifth and sixth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Canada on the same flight.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Japan.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from New Zealand.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the US.

The 10th case is a Canadian who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Canada.

The 11th and 12th cases, both Chinese, and the 13th case, a Canadian, arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Canada on the same flight.

The 14th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from France via Finland.



The 15th and 16th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from DR Congo via Ethiopia.

The 18th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 230 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, five confirmed patients and 53 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 19, there were altogether 200 local confirmed cases, 201 were discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,164 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,510 imported cases, 5,487 have been discharged upon recovery and 23 are still hospitalized.