﻿
News / Metro

Sunshine, clear skies herald welcome weather change

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
Shanghai will enjoy nice weather, with sunshine and clear skies, from the weekend, with no dramatic changes in the temperatures, which will range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  19:56 UTC+8, 2022-10-20       0
Sunshine, clear skies herald welcome weather change
Imaginechina

Residents enjoy the lovely autumn view in a sea of pink hariawn muhly grass at Caihongwan Park in Shanghai's Hongkou District.

Shanghai will enjoy nice weather, with sunshine and crystal clear sky, from this weekend.

There will not be any dramatic changes in the temperatures, which will range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Also, the next couple of days will be dry with good air quality, featuring the crisp fall views although drizzles may drench the city on Sunday.

This is also the best season for enjoying the sweet smell of osmanthus, with the flowers now in full bloom across Shanghai.

While the COVID-19 pandemic situation remains serious in many places in China, including Shanghai, local health authorities are reminding residents to maintain good health habits if they are planning to go on an autumn tour, including properly wearing face masks in public places, washing hands frequently, avoiding gathering and taking polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests regularly.

Sunshine, clear skies herald welcome weather change
Zhu Yuting / SHINE

The sweet smell of osmanthus lingers in the air at Zhabei Park in Jing'an District.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     