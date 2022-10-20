Sunshine, clear skies herald welcome weather change

Shanghai will enjoy nice weather, with sunshine and clear skies, from the weekend, with no dramatic changes in the temperatures, which will range between 16 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Also, the next couple of days will be dry with good air quality, featuring the crisp fall views although drizzles may drench the city on Sunday.

This is also the best season for enjoying the sweet smell of osmanthus, with the flowers now in full bloom across Shanghai.

While the COVID-19 pandemic situation remains serious in many places in China, including Shanghai, local health authorities are reminding residents to maintain good health habits if they are planning to go on an autumn tour, including properly wearing face masks in public places, washing hands frequently, avoiding gathering and taking polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests regularly.