Traffic subsidy access made easier for disabled

Shanghai is creating a more friendly environment for the disabled as those aged below 65 years will soon be able to receive traffic subsidies without submitting any application.
Shanghai is creating a more friendly environment for the disabled. From next month, disabled citizens aged below 65 years will be able to receive traffic subsidies without submitting any application.

All disabled residents aged below 65 years with Shanghai hukou, or household registration, are eligible for the subsidy.

So far, 270,000 disabled people have applied for the subsidy, with more than 20,000 new applications submitted each year, according to the Shanghai Disabled Persons' Federation.

With big data sharing and analysis, artificial intelligence and precise matching technologies, the subsidy will be delivered to the bank accounts associated with the social security cards of eligible disabled from next month, with no need to fill in application forms and submit related materials.

The aim is to help the disabled enjoy the benefit conveniently and lift their sense of gain and happiness, the federation said.

