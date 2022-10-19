﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 15 local infections, 22 imported patients

The local confirmed case is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, 14 local asymptomatic infections, no imported confirmed cases and 22 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is under closed-loop management and tested positive during a routine PCR screening.

14 local asymptomatic infections

All cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 6 from Singapore.

The second case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on October 10 from Singapore.

The third case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 12 from Malaysia.

The fourth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from China's Taiwan.

The fifth case is a Ugandan who arrived at the local airport on October 13 from Singapore.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from the United States.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Argentine via France.

The eighth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Malaysia.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

The 10th and 11th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the Hong Kong SAR on the same flight.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the United Kingdom.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the UK.

The 14th and 15th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US on the same flight.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Canada.

The 17th case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Japan.

The 18th case, a Chinese departing from Columbia, and the 19th and 20th cases, both residents of China's Taiwan departing from the US, arrived at the local airport on October 16 from the US on the same flight.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from Singapore.

The 22nd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 396 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patient and 32 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 18, there were altogether 200 local confirmed cases, 200 were discharged upon recovery and 24 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,154 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,508 imported cases, 5,483 have been discharged upon recovery and 25 are still hospitalized.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Pudong
