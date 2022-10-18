French wine strives among China's new sommeliers

Despite the pandemic, the city's French wine market has shown steady growth, with the 13th China's Best Sommelier Competition showcasing the talent of Shanghai's new wine masters.

"Despite the pandemic, Shanghai's wine industry is growing and gaining recognition," said Fan Guangming, with Shanghai's Wine&Dine Le Bouchon restaurant.

The 31-year-old wine expert won first prize yesterday at the 13th China's Best Sommelier Competition in French Wine, one of the most influential wine competitions in China.

For many people, sommelier is still a very niche profession, with many often believing that sommeliers are no different from ordinary servers. However, sommeliers must possess exceptional wine service skills and a wealth of wine knowledge.

Fan entered the industry in 2016 and has felt the growing importance of wine service in China's food and beverage industry over the past few years and the rapidly growing demand for professional sommeliers.

The competition is organized by SOPEXA, an international agency for the import of French agricultural products and food.

"The Best Sommelier Competition in French Wine is an important way to highlight the talent of professionals which are the first step in prescribing wine to consumers, bringing them advice and knowledge about wines," said Richard Krystkowiak, China managing director of SOPEXA.

Affected by the pandemic, Krystkowiak admitted that some French food and wine cannot easily be accessed by Chinese consumers.

"Offering consumers more opportunities to feel, smell and taste products through various events is what matters," Krystkowiak says.

He remains optimistic that the Shanghai market for French imports, particularly wine, will expand.

"Shanghai is obviously the most international city in China, with more people getting interested in wine. Many quality wine bars and restaurants play a key role in educating the market."