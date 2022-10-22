﻿
News / Metro

Emergency surgery saves both mother and baby

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-22       0
Xinhua Hospital has conducted a successful Cesarean operation and heart surgery on a 28-week pregnant woman who had suffered an acute cardiovascular emergency.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  21:36 UTC+8, 2022-10-22       0
Emergency surgery saves both mother and baby
Ti Gong

Doctors conduct the operation.

Xinhua Hospital has conducted a successful Cesarean operation and heart surgery on a 28-week pregnant woman who had suffered an acute cardiovascular emergency.

Both the woman and the baby boy are doing well, officials said on Saturday.

Xinhua said it had received an emergency call from another hospital on September 27, reporting a pregnant woman with a sudden belly ache and dizziness would be transferred through a green channel.

A CT scan and ultrasound check found that the inner wall of her aorta had torn all the way from the heart to the belly. This meant the aorta was only covered by a thin outer wall. If it burst, the patient could have died from sudden blood loss.

"It is a fatal condition and the mortality rises by each hour," said Dr Ding Fangbao from Xinhua's cardiothoracic surgery department. "If there is no proper treatment within 48 hours, half patients can die."

The treatment is also risky.

After detailed discussion, doctors planned to conduct one surgery to fulfil two tasks, offering hope for both the baby and the patient.

Doctors conducted a Cesarean operation to deliver the baby while controlling bleeding and keeping the wound to the smallest scope. Then cardiothoracic surgeons took over.

The whole process from receiving the patient to fulfilling the entire surgery only took 12 hours.

The woman and her baby are in a stable condition. The woman is able to walk for rehabilitation, while the baby has grown from 1.2kg to 1.7kg.

Emergency surgery saves both mother and baby
Ti Gong

The baby boy is growing steadily.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Xinhua Hospital
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     