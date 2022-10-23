COVID-19 in Shanghai: 12 local infections, 28 imported patients

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 12 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, 12 local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 23 imported asymptomatic infections for Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning.

12 local asymptomatic infections

The first nine cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.



The 10th case is a close contact of a local asymptomatic infection reported on October 21 and tested positive during central quarantine.

The 11th and 12th cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and they tested positive during the quarantine.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Malaysian who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 17 from Singapore.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the United States.

The third patient is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Australia.

The fourth patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Japan.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 79 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 15 from the US.

The second case is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on October 16 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 17 from South Korea.



The fourth case, a Chinese departing from Suriname, and the fifth case, a Chinese departing from the Netherlands, arrived at the local airport on October 18 from the Netherlands on the same flight.

The sixth and seventh cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 19 from Canada.



The eighth case, a French national departing from France, and the ninth case, a Chinese departing from the United Kingdom, arrived at the local airport on October 19 via Denmark on the same flight.



The 10th to 14th cases are Taiwan residents who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 20 from China's Taiwan.



The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the US.

The 16th and 17th cases are Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Singapore.

The 18th case is an Australian who arrived at the local airport on October 20 from Australia via New Zealand.

The 19th case, a Singaporean, and the 20th case, a Chinese, took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 20 from the US.

The 21st and 22nd cases are both Chinese who took the same flight and arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Canada.



The 23rd case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 21 from Peru via the Netherlands and Finland.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 395 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 70 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 22, there were altogether 200 local confirmed cases, 212 were discharged upon recovery and 12 are still hospitalized. A total of 1,205 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,520 imported cases, 5,493 have been discharged upon recovery and 27 are still hospitalized.