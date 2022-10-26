TCM experts increase public awareness of arthritis and acupuncture through social media

TCM doctors take an active approach in educating the public on knee arthritis and acupuncture, with a new public WeChat account, featuring videos and articles, with expert advice.

Local leading tuina experts created a public WeChat account to educate people with knee arthritis. They teach people how to rehabilitate the joints, reduce pain, and walk steadily.

Doctors demonstrated TCM exercises through videos, explaining knee arthritis prevention and control. They also showed tutorials on massages as well as proper health protection methods, in line with different seasons and solar terms, which are closely related to health care under TCM.

"The public account is very popular among elderly people, with more young doctors participating, and patients all over the nation following the account", said Dr Gong Li from the Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine.

The Shanghai Health Commission organized a special event on Wednesday, inviting TCM experts who are deeply involved in health education, implementing TCM theories and promoting disease prevention as oppose to disease treatment.

"We have a limited amount of time to treat patients in outpatient clinics, but have a lot of advice on things like how to bathe, how to choose lotions, and skin protection from the sun for skin disease patients," said Dr Wang Yifei, director of Yueyang's dermatology department. "So we write small articles, make short videos and distribute pamphlets among patients to streamline their recovery."

Doctors from the cardiology department visit communities and local hospitals holding lectures to teach patients and their families about heart health. "We started a public WeChat account to promote the knowledge of cardiovascular health. We're getting millions of clicks. We've made about 40 videos, designed and filmed on our own," said Dr Fu Deyu.

Zhou Jia, president of Yueyang Hospital, said TCM can play a very important role in health education, as health care is a crucial part of TCM theory and welcomed by the public.

"We're also pushing the standardization and internationalization of TCM for a wider recognition in the world, and among younger generations," said Zhou, whose team is clinically certified to regulate and direct acupuncture anesthesia.

Yueyang is the nation's largest clinical center focused on the technique, which is recognized by the World Health Organization.

In the practice, acupuncture is used to assist anesthetic procedures to help patients better endure surgery, suffer less trauma, and decrease any potential complications of anesthesia, while hastening recovery.