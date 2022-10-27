COVID-19 in Shanghai: 9 local infections, 36 imported patients

The local confirmed case is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed case, eight local asymptomatic infections, five imported confirmed cases and 31 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

1 local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous infection from another province and tested positive during central quarantine.



8 local asymptomatic infections

The first four cases are close contacts of previous infections from other provinces and tested positive during central quarantine.

The fifth and sixth cases were put under quarantine as they were seen among high-risk groups by health authorities in other provinces. They tested positive during central quarantine.

The seventh and eighth cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 20 from Singapore.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the Hong Kong SAR.



The third patient is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Singapore.

The fourth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from the Netherlands.

The fifth patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from New Zealand.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 119 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Gabon via France.



The second case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 14 from Malaysia.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the Netherlands.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Thailand.

The fifth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth case is an Indian who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from New Zealand.

The seventh case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from the United States.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from the US on the same flight.

The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Canada.

The 11th case is a Swiss who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from Japan.

The 12th case is a New Zealander who arrived at the local airport on October 23 from New Zealand.

The 13th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from South Korea.

The 14th to 16th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada on the same flight.

The 17th to 23rd cases, Chinese departing from France, and the 24th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, arrived at the local airport on October 24 from France on the same flight.

The 25th and 26th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Singapore on the same flight.

The 27th case, an American, and the 28th case, a Chinese, who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from the US on the same flight.

The 29th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Spain.

The 30th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Germany.

The 31st case is an Israeli who arrived at the local airport on October 25 from Israel via the Netherlands.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 521 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, six confirmed patients and 64 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to October 26, there were altogether 203 local confirmed cases, 219 were discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized. A total of 1,261 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,535 imported cases, 5,501 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.