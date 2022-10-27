﻿
Time to appreciate colorful chrysanthemums

The 2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season will kick off on Friday at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park, featuring more than 180,000 pots of the flower's 500-plus varieties.
Chrysanthemums in full display at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District

Shanghai residents can enjoy a visual feast of colorful chrysanthemums through the end of November as the 2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season will raise its curtain on Friday at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, featuring more than 180,000 pots of more than 500 varieties of the flower, local greenery authorities said on Thursday.

Floral landscapes, greenery sculptures and a chrysanthemum sea will be presented, showcasing Chinese chrysanthemum culture and art.

A chrysanthemum landscape

Haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangement art will also be on display, using traditional Chinese flower vases and baskets, along with calligraphy works related to the flower.

Water forests and chrysanthemum trails along the park's water streams have been created to enrich visitors' experience.

Science education activities will be held as part of the appreciation season, and children will learn how to draw chrysanthemums.

Chrysanthemums in full bloom

Inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage of papercuts will display the skill with nimble figures, enabling visitors to experience the unique charm of papercuts and the beauty of chrysanthemums.

An intangible cultural heritage bazaar will be hosted, featuring traditional handicraft such as palm fiber weaving and clay figurine with chrysanthemum elements.

People will be invited to sip chrysanthemum tea and some chrysanthemum pots on display will be presented to residents as gifts.

Huilongtan Park in suburban Jiading District, Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, and Yuehu Sculpture Park in suburban Songjiang District are some other local spots to appreciate the flowers.

It's a floral world at Gongqing Forest Park.

If you go:

Dates: Through November 26, 5am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

Address: 2000 Jungong Road

Admission: 15 yuan

Another view of the chrysanthemum landscape

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
