Time to appreciate colorful chrysanthemums

Shanghai residents can enjoy a visual feast of colorful chrysanthemums through the end of November as the 2022 Autumn Chrysanthemum Appreciation Season will raise its curtain on Friday at Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park in Yangpu District, featuring more than 180,000 pots of more than 500 varieties of the flower, local greenery authorities said on Thursday.

Floral landscapes, greenery sculptures and a chrysanthemum sea will be presented, showcasing Chinese chrysanthemum culture and art.

Haipai (Shanghai-style) flower arrangement art will also be on display, using traditional Chinese flower vases and baskets, along with calligraphy works related to the flower.

Water forests and chrysanthemum trails along the park's water streams have been created to enrich visitors' experience.

Science education activities will be held as part of the appreciation season, and children will learn how to draw chrysanthemums.

Inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage of papercuts will display the skill with nimble figures, enabling visitors to experience the unique charm of papercuts and the beauty of chrysanthemums.

An intangible cultural heritage bazaar will be hosted, featuring traditional handicraft such as palm fiber weaving and clay figurine with chrysanthemum elements.

People will be invited to sip chrysanthemum tea and some chrysanthemum pots on display will be presented to residents as gifts.

Huilongtan Park in suburban Jiading District, Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District, and Yuehu Sculpture Park in suburban Songjiang District are some other local spots to appreciate the flowers.

If you go:

Dates: Through November 26, 5am-6pm

Venue: Shanghai Gongqing Forest Park

Address: 2000 Jungong Road

Admission: 15 yuan