﻿
News / Metro

Pest-control measures ramped up to ensure clean and safe CIIE venues

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Pest-control and disinfection measures for the exhibition venue of the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo are fully in place.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  16:50 UTC+8, 2022-11-02       0
Pest-control measures ramped up to ensure clean and safe CIIE venues
Ti Gong

Health professionals spray pestcide at the CIIE venue.

Pest-control and disinfection measures for the exhibition venue of the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo are fully underway, the local health authority said on Wednesday.

A 54-member professional team has done rounds of disinfection and pesticide spraying to prevent vector-borne diseases like dengue fever and ensure environmental and food safety, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

The pest-control protocol is different this year, as the presence of rats, mosquitoes and cockroaches is higher than previous years after the long-term shutdown of the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, the main CIIE venue, due to the pandemic. All preparation this year also started later than previous years because of the same reason.

To date, the prevalence of these pathogens has returned to excellent standards, and professionals will enhance monitoring, perform checks on all key conference venues and eateries and conduct instant treatment whenever problems are detected, officials said.

Pest-control measures ramped up to ensure clean and safe CIIE venues
Ti Gong

Professionals spray disinfectant inside the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
China International Import Expo
NECC
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     