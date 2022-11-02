Pest-control measures ramped up to ensure clean and safe CIIE venues

Pest-control and disinfection measures for the exhibition venue of the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo are fully in place.

Pest-control and disinfection measures for the exhibition venue of the upcoming fifth China International Import Expo are fully underway, the local health authority said on Wednesday.

A 54-member professional team has done rounds of disinfection and pesticide spraying to prevent vector-borne diseases like dengue fever and ensure environmental and food safety, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

The pest-control protocol is different this year, as the presence of rats, mosquitoes and cockroaches is higher than previous years after the long-term shutdown of the National Exhibition and Convention Center Shanghai, the main CIIE venue, due to the pandemic. All preparation this year also started later than previous years because of the same reason.

To date, the prevalence of these pathogens has returned to excellent standards, and professionals will enhance monitoring, perform checks on all key conference venues and eateries and conduct instant treatment whenever problems are detected, officials said.