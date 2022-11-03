Colder weather for Friday before temperatures rise on Sunday

A cold spell hits Shanghai on Friday before returning to normal, with temperatures rising just above 20 degrees on Sunday. But winter is still on the way, falling on November 7.

Shanghai is forecast to shiver a little bit, with wind and showers, and a new round of cold air arriving on Friday.

The high temperature will drop to around 18 degrees Celsius on Friday with lows around 14 in downtown areas and 12 in the suburbs, according to local meteorological officials.

However, the cold wave will only have limited influence on the city's weather. The temperature will recover to over 20 degrees from Sunday.

Residents in the city are expected to embrace another nice week with lovely autumn weather.

Thursday was cloudy with mercury ranging between 14 and 20 degrees.

This year's 19th solar term lidong, or start of winter, in China's solar calendar will fall on next Monday.

It always indicates the arrival of winter in some area of China. While in Shanghai, winter is still not here yet, as the official winter requires an average temperature below 10 degrees for five consecutive days.