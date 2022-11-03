Shanghai Customs seizes ancient animal fossil

The seized fossil, which is an old vertebrate species, was falsely labeled as "Halloween decoration bones" in an export e-commerce product.

Shanghai Customs recently seized an ancient animal fossil, it said on Thursday.



The fossil, which is an old vertebrate species, was falsely labeled as "Halloween decoration bones" in an export e-commerce product.

The police said that it resembles an Ornithomimus dinosaur.

Experts have classified it as a paleontological fossil that requires professional conservation, as well as having scientific research and protection significance.

The fossil has been delivered to the appropriate departments for disposal.

China prohibits institutions and individuals from trading paleontological fossils of conservation and scientific importance.

A customs officer said that organizations that collect fossils can send them abroad for research or exhibition, but they must apply to the local department of land and resources with a list of the fossils and pictures of them.

The application should have information about the applicant, where the fossils are going, why they are being exported, and when they will leave the country.

To apply for the export of fossils under special protection, the applicant must also provide the foreign partner's information and the contract for cooperative scientific research or exhibition, as well as the emergency protection plan, protection means, insurance certificate and other materials related to the fossil.