﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Customs seizes ancient animal fossil

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
The seized fossil, which is an old vertebrate species, was falsely labeled as "Halloween decoration bones" in an export e-commerce product.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  17:28 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0

Shanghai Customs recently seized an ancient animal fossil, it said on Thursday.

The fossil, which is an old vertebrate species, was falsely labeled as "Halloween decoration bones" in an export e-commerce product.

The police said that it resembles an Ornithomimus dinosaur.

Experts have classified it as a paleontological fossil that requires professional conservation, as well as having scientific research and protection significance.

The fossil has been delivered to the appropriate departments for disposal.

China prohibits institutions and individuals from trading paleontological fossils of conservation and scientific importance.

A customs officer said that organizations that collect fossils can send them abroad for research or exhibition, but they must apply to the local department of land and resources with a list of the fossils and pictures of them.

The application should have information about the applicant, where the fossils are going, why they are being exported, and when they will leave the country.

To apply for the export of fossils under special protection, the applicant must also provide the foreign partner's information and the contract for cooperative scientific research or exhibition, as well as the emergency protection plan, protection means, insurance certificate and other materials related to the fossil.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     