﻿
News / Metro

Mass screening in Putuo over new community case

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Shanghai on Thursday reported a COVID-19 community case, a 27-year-old woman resident of Putuo District who had been to a downtown supermarket and a convenience store.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  19:47 UTC+8, 2022-11-03       0
Mass screening in Putuo over new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai reports a COVID-19 community case in Putuo District.

Shanghai on Thursday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to a downtown supermarket and a convenience store.

The female confirmed case with mild condition lives at 895 Jinshajiang Road in Changfeng Community Subdistrict of Putuo District.

She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under quarantined treatment at a designated hospital. Due to the latest infection, Putuo announced an additional round of mass PCR screening on Thursday night.

Mass screening in Putuo over new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai designates a medium-risk area in Putuo.

Apart from her accommodation, the 27-year-old woman had been to the ALDI supermarket at 428 Jiangning Road in Jing'an District and the 7-11 convenience store at 295 Ruining Road in Xuhui District.

As a result, her accommodation was designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

A total of 77 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 51 have tested negative.

A total of 104,535 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.

Mass screening in Putuo over new community case
Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Medium-risk areas in Shanghai at present.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
Xuhui
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     