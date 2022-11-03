Mass screening in Putuo over new community case

Shanghai on Thursday reported a COVID-19 community case, a 27-year-old woman resident of Putuo District who had been to a downtown supermarket and a convenience store.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Shanghai on Thursday reported a COVID-19 community case, who had been to a downtown supermarket and a convenience store.

The female confirmed case with mild condition lives at 895 Jinshajiang Road in Changfeng Community Subdistrict of Putuo District.

She tested abnormal during recent regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) screening and has been put under quarantined treatment at a designated hospital. Due to the latest infection, Putuo announced an additional round of mass PCR screening on Thursday night.

Shen Xinyi / SHINE

Apart from her accommodation, the 27-year-old woman had been to the ALDI supermarket at 428 Jiangning Road in Jing'an District and the 7-11 convenience store at 295 Ruining Road in Xuhui District.

As a result, her accommodation was designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

A total of 77 close contacts of the new case have been traced and placed under central quarantine. Among them, 51 have tested negative.

A total of 104,535 related people have been screened, and all tested negative.