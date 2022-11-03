﻿
COVID-19 in Shanghai: 3 local infections, 22 imported patients

All local infections are close contacts of previous local cases and tested positive during central quarantine.
The city reported one locally transmitted confirmed cases, two local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 20 imported asymptomatic infections for Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning.

Local confirmed case

The patient is a close contact of a previous local infection and tested positive during central quarantine.

Local asymptomatic infections

Both cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on October 29 from Austria.

The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from the United Arab Emirates.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while two close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 22 from Thailand.

The second case is an American who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the United States.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from the US via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Malaysia.

The fifth case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on October 29 from China's Taiwan.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the United Kingdom.

The seventh to ninth cases, all Chinese, and the 10th case, an American, arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

The 11th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Malaysia.

The 12th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from Japan.

The 13th and 14th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 30 from the US.

The 15th case is a South Korean who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from South Korea.

The 16th and 17th cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 31 from Canada.

The 18th case, a Chinese departing from Germany, and the 19th case, a Chinese departing from Italy, arrived at the local airport on October 31 via Finland.

The 20th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 323 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 37 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 2, there were altogether 208 local confirmed cases, 224 were discharged upon recovery and eight are still hospitalized. A total of 1,303 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,562 imported cases, 5,521 have been discharged upon recovery and 41 are still hospitalized.

