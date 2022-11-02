Women's health promoted through art and education via novel public events

In an effort to promote women's health, the Shanghai Library's newest exhibition features education and art. It's one of many initiatives raising awareness for women's issues.

Ti Gong

Women's health has been the focus of more public events recently, aimed at increasing social awareness and education.



The East Branch of the Shanghai Library is holding its first ever health-care exhibition, combining education, art and installations, with the two-week-long "The Best is Yet to Come" presentation.



Deputy curator Xu Qiang of the Shanghai Library said the exhibition takes a fresh step forward by integrating different formats, in order to increase health awareness and broaden the scope of services for readers and visitors.

"The library isn't just a reading room, but also an open place to publicize the best of art, culture and knowledge," he noted.

Ti Gong

Zheng Ying, a professor at the Fudan University Shanghai Cancer Center, called on the vaccination and regular screening for cervical cancers.

Anna Van Acker, senior vice president of MSD and the president of MSD in China, said as the sponsor, the biomedical firm expected all parties to join the effort, not only concentrating on women's health problems, but also the larger goal of a better life for everyone.

Cervical cancer is one of the three main killers among gynecological diseases, with approximately 110,000 new cases of cervical cancer and 59,000 deaths due to the disease in China, in 2020.

With the awareness of women's health growing in recent years, different media channels are being leveraged to advance the discussion of women's health and create informative material.

Estée Lauder's "Pink Ribbon" breast cancer campaign has joined forces with the China Women's Development Foundation to promote breast cancer screening, with free clinic and consultation offered in November in Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu.

A pink bus with ribbon-themed decorations took to the street last week in downtown areas in Shanghai, to spread the latest knowledge of women's health.

Each year there's about 420,000 new breast cancer patients in China with the incidence rate climbing three to four percent annually.

Ti Gong

A joint survey was conducted by the company and domestic news portal thepaper.cn, which shows the increased awareness of beast cancer in recent years.

Social media has played a major role in publicizing the latest scientific information. However, only 16 percent of respondents feel they could talk about the disease freely, and nearly 40 percent said they're only willing to reveal the illness to their closest family members or friends.

Ti Gong

Roche's "Run for Her Family" project enters its seventh year this fall.

The breast cancer awareness project aims to advocate regular cancer screenings and mobilize society at large to care for breast cancer patients.

The pharma company has worked with the Cancer Rehabilitation Society of the Chinese Anti-cancer Association, the Beijing Love Book Cancer Foundation, and the Aimer Foundation, and has donated tailor-made lingerie and breast prosthesis for patients.