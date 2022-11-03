'In Shanghai, for the World' IP SHANGHAI Best Practice Exhibition: Ecology

From garbage sorting to recycling and low-carbon development, the city's green initiative is winning the hearts of the residents.

Stories of businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in projecting a city's global image. Over the past decade, as businesses in Shanghai – whether they are Fortune Global 500, big SOEs or rising private enterprises – integrate into local community, urban growth, or residential life, they are also becoming part and parcel of the city's narrative.

Covering five aspects of urban development ranging from innovation, ecology, culture, happiness to openness, this show, themed on "In Shanghai, for the World," highlights the city's major achievements over the past decade in economy, culture, and residents' daily life.



Ecology

A modernization drive predicated on harmonious human-nature relations means putting environment to a more prominent position so that the quality of economic growth and quality of people's life will be equally stressed.

As Shanghai puts this into practice, from garbage sorting to recycling and low-carbon development, the city's green initiative is winning the hearts of the residents.

From recycling projects to R&D in low-carbon green materials, and then to renovating zero-carbon factories, the extension of green concepts to all spheres of life is ushering in a greener, more livable city.

