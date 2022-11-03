﻿
News / Metro

'In Shanghai, for the World' IP SHANGHAI Best Practice Exhibition: Ecology

SHINE
  08:21 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0
From garbage sorting to recycling and low-carbon development, the city's green initiative is winning the hearts of the residents.
SHINE
  08:21 UTC+8, 2022-11-04       0

Stories of businesses are playing an increasingly vital role in projecting a city's global image. Over the past decade, as businesses in Shanghai – whether they are Fortune Global 500, big SOEs or rising private enterprises – integrate into local community, urban growth, or residential life, they are also becoming part and parcel of the city's narrative.

Covering five aspects of urban development ranging from innovation, ecology, culture, happiness to openness, this show, themed on "In Shanghai, for the World," highlights the city's major achievements over the past decade in economy, culture, and residents' daily life.

Ecology

A modernization drive predicated on harmonious human-nature relations means putting environment to a more prominent position so that the quality of economic growth and quality of people's life will be equally stressed. 

As Shanghai puts this into practice, from garbage sorting to recycling and low-carbon development, the city's green initiative is winning the hearts of the residents. 

From recycling projects to R&D in low-carbon green materials, and then to renovating zero-carbon factories, the extension of green concepts to all spheres of life is ushering in a greener, more livable city.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     