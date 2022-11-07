﻿
News / Metro

World-class CBD taking shape as Jing'an pushes expansion

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
Jing'an implements a comprehensive development plan to expand its CBD. The expansion increases office space, with extensive development to the center and north of the district.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:24 UTC+8, 2022-11-07       0
World-class CBD taking shape as Jing'an pushes expansion
Ti Gong

Areas surrounding the Suzhou Creek

Shanghai's downtown Jing'an has proposed to expand its central business district in a deliberate drive towards creating a world-class CBD, according to a plan unveiled during the fifth China International Import Expo.

The expansion plan will include the burgeoning areas in Suhe Bay, Daning and Shibei, in additional to the current Nanjing Road W. It's similar to the planning of the New York CBD which consists of areas surrounding Times Square and Hudson Square.

"A world-class CBD plays an important role in helping Shanghai become a world-class city," Wang Hua, director of Jing'an, said, noting that the new CBD area will provide nearly 4.7 million square meters of offices.

At the center of Shanghai, Jing'an fetched more than 84 billion yuan (US$11.63 billion) of tax revenues in 2021, with a year-on-year increase of 22.7 percent. Meanwhile, foreign business contributed nearly 55 percent of total tax revenue netted by Jing'an in 2021, ensuring its first-place standing in Shanghai's downtown districts for five consecutive years.

The bustling Nanjing Road W., home to lines of imposing office buildings and over 2,000 renowned brands at home and abroad, is a main contributor. But that's not enough to make world-class CBD. Hence, Suhe Bay in the center of Jing'an, and Daning and Shibei in north Jing'an are included.

As its name suggests, Suhe Bay refers to areas surrounding Suzhou Creek. With the completion of its cleanup campaign and ongoing environmental improvement, it has grown into one of the more sought-after areas in the city by high-end businesses such as asset management and human resources. While Daning and Shibei areas have morphed from smokestack industries to a livable community. To be specific, Daning focuses on media, film, eSports, anime and other related industries, while Shibei is home to hundreds of firms in big data, IoT, artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge sectors.

Wang believes Jing'an can take advantages of its locations and industries to create a world-class CBD led by Nanjing Road W.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
China International Import Expo
Times Square
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     