City News Service officially launched today

The new platform has been established in order to provide information to the city's expat population to help simplify the process of navigating through life in Shanghai.
Welcome to the City News Service.

The new platform, guided by the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality and launched by Shanghai Daily, has been established in order to provide information to the city's expat population to help simplify the process of acclimatizing to and navigating through life in Shanghai.

It aims to meet the needs of both new residents and those who have been here long-term by providing information including official services and how to use them, common needs and requirements of the city's international residents, updates on policy changes and how they affect you, and answers and solutions to many common issues.

City News Service can be accessed via the Web address www.citynewsservice.cn or the official WeChat account, City News Service.

