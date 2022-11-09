COMAC secures orders for 330 C919 aircraft at Airshow China

Three hundred of China's first domestically-developed narrow-body civilian aircraft, C919, have been sold to seven leasing companies at the ongoing Airshow China in Zhuhai City.

CFP

Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), a Shanghai-based aircraft manufacturer and the developer of C919, also secured orders for 30 ARJ21, China's first turbo-fan regional passenger jets.

COMAC believes the orders fully express the confidence of its leasing partners on the C919 and ARJ21 jetliners.

More than 740 domestic and overseas enterprises from 43 countries and regions are participating on-site or online in the airshow, which kicked off in Zhuhai City, southern Guangdong Province, on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-based China Eastern Airlines is taking part in the exhibition, showcasing its advanced technologies and development plans, such as the model of a smart hangar and virtual reality experience devices.

To celebrate the ongoing China International Import Expo, the carrier has brought the world's first CIIE-themed painted aircraft model to the show. The 5th edition of the CIIE opened in Shanghai last Saturday and will end on Thursday.