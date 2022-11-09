﻿
Shanghai Customs officers make hair-raising discovery

Half a ton of uncombed, untidy as well as messy human hair was discovered and seized by Shanghai Customs in imported goods recently and sent for further inspection.
Ti Gong

Human hair was found by Shanghai Customs officers in imported goods recently.

Human hair was seized by Shanghai Customs in imported goods recently.

As the half ton of hair was uncombed, untidy as well as messy, customs officers sent it for further inspection.

It was later classified as prohibited solid waste since the hair was not cleaned up and organized with obvious color differences and was fluffy and messy, according to a professional with Shanghai Customs.

And the excessive length difference of the hair failed to meet the technical requirements of products made from human hair, according to the professional.

This is the first time that local customs have found human hair waste.

According to relevant Chinese law, it is illegal to import solid waste, and the importer will be investigated for legal responsibility, the customs officer said.

Ti Gong

The hair looks untidy and messy.

﻿
