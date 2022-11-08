﻿
News / Metro

Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
While the CIIE is known for it's variety of international commercial products, it's also featuring a wide range of global food imports, from French wine to New Zealand steaks.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  21:51 UTC+8, 2022-11-08       0
Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

One of the many food stalls at the CIIE

Alongside the various international commercial goods, the 5th China International Import Expo also features exceptional cuisine and food-products from around the world.

From tender steak to cured hams, the expo offers a range of culinary delights.

At this year's CIIE, Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium beef, lamb and venison, brings a wide range of grass-fed red meat products.

The imports meet China's growing demand for red meat ingredients and products.

Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE
Ti Gong

Steaks from Silver Fern Farms in New Zealand

Attendees are able to try steaks, lamb chops and venison at its booth where chefs are displaying their culinary art.

The CIIE provides an important platform and golden opportunity for the company to broaden its distribution and sales channels, according to Alex Wang, Silver Fern Farms China manager.

"Thanks to the CIIE, Silver Fern Farms not only broadened its distribution and sales channels, but also better understands the preferences of Chinese consumers," said Wang.

Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The culinary flavors of the CIIE

"The CIIE is an incubator for the development of foreign enterprises, and a boon for the majority of Chinese consumers. We adhere to the efficient approach of 'turning exhibits into retail products' and will continue to work with local partners to innovate and launch a wider offering that caters to local dining preferences, meeting China's needs in high-end food services and home cooking," he said.

Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE

Imported food and cuisine available to visitors at the CIIE

Shanghai Milkground Food treats attendees with a cheese fondue, attracting long queues at its booth.

The soup base is cheese, grape wine and brandy, while the boiled food is bread, ham, sausage and potato.

Spanish ham, French wine, durian from Thailand, and honey from Australia, as well as Turkey noodles and ice-cream, can all be found at the expo.

Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The diverse cuisine at this year's CIIE

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     