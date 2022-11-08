Imported food and cuisine bring a diverse global flavor to the CIIE

While the CIIE is known for it's variety of international commercial products, it's also featuring a wide range of global food imports, from French wine to New Zealand steaks.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Alongside the various international commercial goods, the 5th China International Import Expo also features exceptional cuisine and food-products from around the world.

From tender steak to cured hams, the expo offers a range of culinary delights.

At this year's CIIE, Silver Fern Farms, New Zealand's leading producer and exporter of premium beef, lamb and venison, brings a wide range of grass-fed red meat products.

The imports meet China's growing demand for red meat ingredients and products.

Ti Gong

Attendees are able to try steaks, lamb chops and venison at its booth where chefs are displaying their culinary art.

The CIIE provides an important platform and golden opportunity for the company to broaden its distribution and sales channels, according to Alex Wang, Silver Fern Farms China manager.

"Thanks to the CIIE, Silver Fern Farms not only broadened its distribution and sales channels, but also better understands the preferences of Chinese consumers," said Wang.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

"The CIIE is an incubator for the development of foreign enterprises, and a boon for the majority of Chinese consumers. We adhere to the efficient approach of 'turning exhibits into retail products' and will continue to work with local partners to innovate and launch a wider offering that caters to local dining preferences, meeting China's needs in high-end food services and home cooking," he said.

Shanghai Milkground Food treats attendees with a cheese fondue, attracting long queues at its booth.

The soup base is cheese, grape wine and brandy, while the boiled food is bread, ham, sausage and potato.

Spanish ham, French wine, durian from Thailand, and honey from Australia, as well as Turkey noodles and ice-cream, can all be found at the expo.