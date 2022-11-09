COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local cases, 20 imported patients

All the four local infections tested positive during central quarantine.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, four local asymptomatic infections, three imported confirmed cases and 17 imported asymptomatic infections for Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first two cases were put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.

The third and fourth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.



Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 1 from China's Hong Kong SAR.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the United States.

The third patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Austria.

All the patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.

Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a German who arrived at the local airport on October 24 from Canada.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 27 from Austria via Germany.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from China's Hong Kong SAR.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from Argentina via Germany.

The fifth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 1 from the Netherlands.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 form the US.

The seventh case is a Taiwan resident who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from China's Taiwan.

The eighth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from South Korea.

The ninth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 4 from Japan.

The 10th case, a Canadian, and the 11th case, a resident of China's Taiwan, arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Canada.

The 12th case is an Indian who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from India via Sri Lanka.

The 13th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the UK.

The 14th case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from Singapore.

The 15th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from the US.

The 16th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Papua New Guinea via China's Hong Kong SAR.

The 17th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from the US.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 139 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Meanwhile, seven confirmed patients and 33 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

From July 3 to November 8, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 229 were discharged upon recovery and four are still hospitalized. A total of 1,328 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,581 imported cases, 5,545 have been discharged upon recovery and 36 are still hospitalized.