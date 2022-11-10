﻿
News / Metro

Book on expo experience released at CIIE

A book recording the experiences of participants at the China International Import Expo was released on Thursday.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A book recording the stories of China International Import Expo participants was released on Thursday.

CIIE participants are sharing their experiences to highlight the benefits of the expo and how it has helped in the creation of a community with a shared future for mankind over the past five years.

This book, which has 130,000 words, was created from the responses of 77 individuals.

Nearly 40,000 pictures and 1,800 short movies were submitted for the 4th CIIE, with 49 selected works winning honors.

On Tuesday, new requests for pictures and videos were published as the fifth expo draws to a close. Participants are expected to document extraordinary instances of candor and cooperation and spread the innovation message of CIIE. Submissions will be accepted until November 30.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE
China International Import Expo
CIIE
