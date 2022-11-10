﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai experts develop new non-invasive colorectal cancer screening method

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:56 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0
Medical experts in Shanghai have developed a new non-invasive colorectal cancer screening method, which can achieve early detection and predict precise treatment result.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  20:56 UTC+8, 2022-11-10       0

Local medical experts have developed a new non-invasive colorectal cancer screening method, which can achieve early detection and predict precise treatment result.

Colorectal cancer is the No. 3 leading cancer in China. Early screening and detection can greatly reduce the incidence and mortality.

"Due to a lack of awareness about early screening, the majority of Chinese patients are only diagnosed with the disease after it has reached the middle or terminal stage, leading to poor treatment results," said Dr Cai Guoxiang from the Shanghai Cancer Center.

"Though colonscopy and pathological examinations are the golden standard for colorectal cancer diagnosis, the procedure is invasive and has certain requirements, so many people have poor compliance. It is urgent to look for more effective non-invasive biological markers for early colorectal cancer detection."

Cai's team has worked with other domestic experts to develop a new testing measure targeting ctDNA, a cancer biomarker. Previous studies have found that the level of ctDNA is closely related with the treatment results.

Their research collected plasma samples of 1,138 patients and confirmed the effects of the non-invasive method named ColonES, which targets ctDNA.

The method is expected to be developed into a new tool for precise screening of colorectal cancer as well as treatment prediction, experts said.

The research results were published by world-leading journal The Lancent's subordinate serial – eClinicalMedicine.

Shanghai experts develop new non-invasive colorectal cancer screening method
Ti Gong

Dr Cai Guoxiang from the Shanghai Cancer Center performing a colorectal cancer surgery

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     