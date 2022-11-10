﻿
News / Metro

AI innovation center to be set up in Qingpu delta zone

An AI science and innovation center will be set up in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, according to an agreement signed at the 5th CIIE.
Ti Gong

Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park

An artificial intelligence science and innovation center will be established in the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone, according to an agreement signed at the 5th China International Import Expo on Thursday.

The SAS Yangtze River Delta AI Innovation Center at Yangtze River Delta Hi-Tech Park in suburban Qingpu District will promote the ongoing construction of the Yangtze River Delta digital line and fuel AI science and technology innovation power of the whole delta region.

Under the strategic cooperation agreement signed between SAS, an analytics software and solutions provider, and Yangtze River Delta ZhaoXiang Emerging Industry Economic Development (Shanghai) Co Ltd, the two sides will jointly contribute to the development of a big data AI science and innovation platform and empower small- and medium-sized enterprises to create a digital ecosystem based on the development blueprint of the integration of the region and its digital line development plan.

Ti Gong

Officials of SAS, an analytics software and solutions provider, and Yangtze River Delta ZhaoXiang Emerging Industry Economic Development (Shanghai) Co Ltd, sign the cooperation agreement at the 5th China International Import Expo on Thursday.

They will conduct in-depth cooperation in big data science and innovation platform building, big data technology development and talent training during the establishment of the center.

The two partners will also establish a data analysis and model training center inside the science and innovation center, cultivating top big data talents in the region and creating a leading talent highland in the nation.

The application of big data and industry development is an important part in the integration of the Yangtze River Delta region and digital line development, said Gui Enliang, president of Yangtze River Delta Investment (Shanghai) Co Ltd.

The cooperation will provide full-life services to companies and create an open innovation ecosphere for different scales of companies, Gui added.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Top ﻿
     