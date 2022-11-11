COVID-19 in Shanghai: 4 local cases, 28 imported patients

Meanwhile, four confirmed patients and 33 asymptomatic infections were discharged.

The city reported no locally transmitted confirmed cases, four local asymptomatic infections, two imported confirmed cases and 26 imported asymptomatic infections for Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning.

Local asymptomatic infections

The first case was put under quarantine after arriving in Shanghai and tested positive during central quarantine.



The second to fourth cases are close contacts of previous local infections and tested positive during central quarantine.

Li Yi / SHINE

Imported confirmed cases

The first patient is a Chinese who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on November 6 from Thailand.



The second patient is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the United States.

Both patients have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 26 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



Imported asymptomatic infections

The first case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on October 28 from Japan.



The second case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from Japan.

The third case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 3 from the US.

The fourth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 5 from the United Kingdom.

The fifth case is a Swiss who arrived at the local airport on November 6 from Thailand.

The sixth case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 7 from the US.

The seventh case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from the US.

The eighth and ninth cases are both Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from France.



The 10th case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from DR Congo via Ethiopia.

The 11th to 13th cases are all Japanese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Japan.

The 14th case, a German, and the 15th to 16th cases, both Chinese, arrived at the local airport on November 8 from Germany.

The 17th to 19th cases are all Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from the US.

The 20th case is a Singaporean who arrived at the local airport on November 8 from New Zealand.

The 21st case is a Chinese who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from the US.

The 22nd case is a Malaysian who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Malaysia.

The 23rd to 26th cases are all German who arrived at the local airport on November 9 from Germany.

All the cases have been transferred to a designated hospital for treatment, while 516 close contacts on the same flights have been put under quarantine.



From July 3 to November 10, there were altogether 209 local confirmed cases, 230 were discharged upon recovery and three are still hospitalized. A total of 1,336 local asymptomatic infections have been reported.

So far, of all the 5,586 imported cases, 5,552 have been discharged upon recovery and 34 are still hospitalized.