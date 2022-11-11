Power failure affects services on Metro Line 11, no one injured

Services on Shanghai Metro Line 11 were hit early on Friday after a short circuit triggered a series of eruptions on an overhead powerline.

Viral videos from the incident showed flashes of outbursts above a stationary train, followed by smoke and flames.

The Metro operator Shanghai Shentong Metro Group said the incident happened near Jiadingxincheng Station in suburban Jiading District.



The explosion was caused by a power supply failure on the transmission network, which led to a short circuit, the group said on its official Weibo account.

No one was injured in the blast. Repair workers quickly rushed to the scene and began work.

The incident forced the cancellation of two other trains on Line 11. Metro staff evacuated passengers in an orderly manner, the group said.

The power supply problem was resolved by 10:30am, and services were gradually resumed, the group said.