﻿
News / Metro

Urban sports space opens on the West Bund

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0
The West Bund Sports Valley opened to the public in the Xuhui District's West Bund riverside region with a variety of sports facilities.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:03 UTC+8, 2022-11-11       0

Provided by Alibaba Sports.

A trendy urban sports facility, West Bund Sports Valley, has opened to the public in the Xuhui District's West Bund riverside area.

After 52 days of construction, the 830-square-meter area now has a variety of sports facilities and programs for white-collar workers and nearby residents to socialize and get exercise.

The basketball court is free for fans. The area has a flexible design since it can be developed into a skating rink depending on the seasonal needs of the populace.

Future events include a night bazaar, a yoga class, street dance competition and a basketball tournament tailored specifically for young office workers.

Urban sports space opens on the West Bund

West Bund Sports Valley covers an area of 830 square meters featuring diverse sports facilities and programs.

The West Bund area, which is famed for its cultural activities and art galleries, will also get new uses.

Vice president of the sports facility's operator, Alibaba Sports, Huang Chunxiang, claims that the area, which was created on a vacant lot in partnership with the Shanghai West Bund Group, would be transformed into a brand-new iconic urban sports district of the city.

Urban sports space opens on the West Bund

The facility will also expand the West Bund's existing services, which include art galleries and cultural events.

Urban sports space opens on the West Bund

Before and after photos of the urban sports space.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Xuhui
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     