Urban sports space opens on the West Bund

A trendy urban sports facility, West Bund Sports Valley, has opened to the public in the Xuhui District's West Bund riverside area.

After 52 days of construction, the 830-square-meter area now has a variety of sports facilities and programs for white-collar workers and nearby residents to socialize and get exercise.

The basketball court is free for fans. The area has a flexible design since it can be developed into a skating rink depending on the seasonal needs of the populace.

Future events include a night bazaar, a yoga class, street dance competition and a basketball tournament tailored specifically for young office workers.

The West Bund area, which is famed for its cultural activities and art galleries, will also get new uses.

Vice president of the sports facility's operator, Alibaba Sports, Huang Chunxiang, claims that the area, which was created on a vacant lot in partnership with the Shanghai West Bund Group, would be transformed into a brand-new iconic urban sports district of the city.