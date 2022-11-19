Industry experts, officials and scholars have taken part in heated discussions at the 13th Symposium on Chinese Scholars and Shanghai Development in the 21st Century.

SSI ļʱ



Industry experts, officials and scholars have taken part in heated discussions on the latest advances in technology, Shanghai's role in pursuing China's innovation vision and consolidating the city's pillar industries.

The 13th Symposium on Chinese Scholars and Shanghai Development in the 21st Century was held on Saturday at the Shanghai Science Hall under the theme "Invigorating Innovation for a Better China."

The symposium, which was initiated in 1998, has served as an important platform to bring together industry leaders and top scholars to exchange new ideas on forward-looking topics and themes.

Guided by the United Front Work Department of the CPC Shanghai Committee and the Science and Technology Committee of CPC Shanghai, the symposium is co-hosted by the Shanghai Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association and Shanghai Youth Intellectuals Friendship Association.

Ti Gong

Wan Gang, vice chairman of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, chairman of China Association for Science and Technology and chair of Zhi Gong Party Central Committee, gave the opening remarks.

He spoke of the crucial role of talent in China's drive toward innovation.

Chinese overseas students are important for driving scientific and technological innovation, and they should serve as role models to tackle bottlenecks in technology research work and at the same time deepen collaboration with overseas players, he said.

Chen Tong, chief of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Shanghai Committee and member of the CPC Shanghai Standing Committee, said Shanghai remains committed to welcoming talent from home and abroad to come and stay in the city.

"We'll continue to create a favorable environment for returnees to make contributions to the city's economic development and national rejuvenation, and to empower and enhance Shanghai's competence," he said.

Shanghai has attached great importance to three pillar industries, integrated circuits, biomedicine and artificial intelligence. It has released ambitious blueprints for the three industries to bolster the city's high-quality development.

Ti Gong

A member of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and vice president and Party secretary of ShanghaiTech University, Li Ruxin, spoke about large-scale scientific facilities and the fostering of top research talent.

He pointed out that integrated platforms and research infrastructure such as the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility in the Zhangjiang Science City are expected to attract top talent across dozens of scientific disciplines.

It could also foster open collaboration with external players in many different fields and stimulate innovation.

During the roundtable sessions, industry executives, representatives from top universities called for closer ties and partnerships between higher education institutions and business communities.

Ti Gong

Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and vice president of the Shanghai Overseas Returned Scholars Association, Wu Zhiqiang, made the closing remarks.

"We have witnessed steady progress, continuous efforts and pilot schemes in recent years as Shanghai strives to attract top talent and invigorate pillar industries," he noted.

The symposium would collect valuable ideas and offer advice for city officials to formulate targeted policies to attract and retain talent.