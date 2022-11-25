Upgraded tennis center opens to the public

The upgraded Shanghai Xian Xia Tennis Center, with one center court and eight outdoor courts, is opening to the public.

The upgraded Shanghai Xian Xia Tennis Center in Changning District is opening to the public starting today.

Four new outdoor courts have been constructed. The facility now contains one central court and eight outdoor courts after the upgrade.

All courts are open to sports lovers who can make reservation through the center's official WeChat program "Juss Sports Venue" (久事体育场馆).

Ti Gong

The price per hour of a court ranges from 80 yuan (US$11) to 220 yuan depending on time and court type. The center (1885 Hongqiao Rd) can be reached via Metro Line 10. A negative PCR test report within 72 hours is required for every visitor.

The Xian Xia Tennis Center was first put into use in 1997. It has hosted six ATP and three WTA tournaments, as well as the Heineken Open, making it one of the country's first batch of venues to host high-level professional tennis events.

In 2020, Juss Sports became the operator and manager of the center, developing self-branded tournaments.