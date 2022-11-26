Visitors under investigation for breaching COVID policies

Ten people have been placed under investigation by Shanghai police for breaking local pandemic prevention and control policies, police said on Saturday.

The 10 arrived in the city on November 20, and then visited many public places, including an amusement park, a wet market, as well as a hairdressing and beauty salon.

Their frequent visits to public places are against the city's pandemic prevention and control requirements. Visitors should be taking seven days of self health observation upon arrival, and avoid gatherings, group dining and visiting crowding places during the period.

They were confirmed infection on November 25 and investigated by police officers in suburban Qingpu District.

Relevant personnel have been put under quarantine and sites shut down, according to local pandemic control measures, police said.

Four COVID-19 community cases in the city's outskirts, including a traveler who had been to the popular Haichang Ocean Park and the Shanghai Wild Animal Park in the Pudong New Area, were reported on Friday, according to the city's disease prevention and control authorities.

Starting from Thursday, people traveling or returning to Shanghai from other provinces are banned from entering a list of public venues, according to the city's latest pandemic prevention and control policy.

A notification of "less than five days upon arrival" will show on their health and venue code pages.

Apart from a nucleic acid test upon arrival and three daily tests, they are required to receive an additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the fifth day after their arrival.