Register for digital shopping coupons and save

News / Metro

The city has announced an additional round of digital shopping coupons worth 100 million yuan (US$13.94 million), to further bolster economic recovery.
Shanghai has announced an additional round of digital shopping coupons worth 100 million yuan (US$13.94 million), to further bolster economic recovery and boost consumption confidence.

The registration time for this round is from November 27 to 29, with coupons worth 100 yuan sent to each winner on December 2, which are valid for 20 days.

Each pack will include one coupon allowing a 50-yuan deduction for a 100-yuan purchase, and two 25-yuan coupons for purchases over 50 yuan.

Every consumer who is over 18 years old in Shanghai can sign up on three major online payment platforms, Alipay, WeChat Pay and UnionPay, to draw straws for the coupons.

These e-coupons can be used at online and offline merchants participating in the campaign, covering retail, catering and tourism industries, and can overlap with other discounts and coupons offered by merchants and e-commerce platforms.

Before this, the city has delivered three rounds of consumption coupons, attracting a large number of participation and promoting consumption, the city government said.

People interested can scan any of the codes below for registration from Sunday to Tuesday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
