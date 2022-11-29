Science exhibition displays high-yield farming technology

It allows plants to grow under controlled light, temperature, humidity and other conditions as to increase their growth rates to 3 to 6 times higher than in natural conditions.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A mini "vertical plant factory" has opened in downtown Shanghai, providing urban dwellers with an encounter with nature.

It is part of an exhibition showing the latest farming technologies that were on display at the fifth China International Import Expo.

The "vertical plant factory" offers a sustainable way to produce more food with lower cost.

It allows plants to grow under controlled light, temperature, humidity and other conditions as to increase their growth rates to 3 to 6 times higher than in natural conditions. A 2,000-square-meter space can produce 3 tons of vegetables per day. It also greatly reduces the lab period of seed experimentation.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Additionally, a pop-up market selling the fresh vegetables is also available.

The exhibition is co-hosted by Shanghai Science and Technology Association, Ruijin No. 2 Road Subdistrict Office and Bright Seedbase at the Ruijin Science Life House, a community science popularization venue at 124 Maoming Road S. It is expected to last until around the end of the year.

The venue opened in July to promote science by inviting business tycoons to co-host exhibitions, with German optical systems and optoelectronics manufacturer ZEISS being the first to collaborate.