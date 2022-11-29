﻿
News / Metro

Science exhibition displays high-yield farming technology

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
It allows plants to grow under controlled light, temperature, humidity and other conditions as to increase their growth rates to 3 to 6 times higher than in natural conditions.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
Science exhibition displays high-yield farming technology
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

The exhibition features a mini "vertical plant factory."

A mini "vertical plant factory" has opened in downtown Shanghai, providing urban dwellers with an encounter with nature.

It is part of an exhibition showing the latest farming technologies that were on display at the fifth China International Import Expo.

The "vertical plant factory" offers a sustainable way to produce more food with lower cost.

It allows plants to grow under controlled light, temperature, humidity and other conditions as to increase their growth rates to 3 to 6 times higher than in natural conditions. A 2,000-square-meter space can produce 3 tons of vegetables per day. It also greatly reduces the lab period of seed experimentation.

Science exhibition displays high-yield farming technology
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Plants grow under controlled conditions.

Additionally, a pop-up market selling the fresh vegetables is also available.

The exhibition is co-hosted by Shanghai Science and Technology Association, Ruijin No. 2 Road Subdistrict Office and Bright Seedbase at the Ruijin Science Life House, a community science popularization venue at 124 Maoming Road S. It is expected to last until around the end of the year.

The venue opened in July to promote science by inviting business tycoons to co-host exhibitions, with German optical systems and optoelectronics manufacturer ZEISS being the first to collaborate.

Science exhibition displays high-yield farming technology
Ti Gong

Ruijin Science Life House

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
China International Import Expo
CIIE
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     