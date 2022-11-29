﻿
News / Metro

Shanghai Disneyland and Oriental Pearl TV Tower closed

  19:54 UTC+8, 2022-11-29
The theme park is temporarily closed starting today. It had just reopened last Friday after being closed for nearly a month.
Shanghai Disneyland has closed again due to pandemic-related reasons.

The theme park is temporarily closed starting today. It just reopened last Friday after being closed for nearly a month.

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels in the Shanghai Disney Resort will continue to operate normally.

The Oriental Pearl TV Tower also suspended operations today, while Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park reopened today.

Guests entering Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Blue Sky Boulevard are required to show a negative nucleic acid test result within 48 hours (from the result time).

Guests entering the two resort hotels are required to show a negative nucleic acid test result within 72 hours, but a 48-hour negative test report is required for those visiting hotel restaurants, retail locations or recreational facilities.

People who arrived in or returned to Shanghai within the past five days or fewer may visit the public areas of Disneytown but can't enter indoor restaurant or retail locations. Two resort hotels are open to them, but they are not allowed to enter restaurants, retail locations or recreational facilities including the hotel swimming pool, gym or play rooms, as well as attend banquet or catered event hosted at the hotels.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
