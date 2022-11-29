﻿
City News Service launches portal addressing expat work permit issues

  20:25 UTC+8, 2022-11-29       0
"Guide to Issues Regarding Foreigner's Work in Shanghai" is an online service offering a range of solutions and information for expat work permits.
SHINE

A "Guide to Issues Regarding Foreigner's Work in Shanghai" has been launched on City News Service, an online platform offering local news, official policies and other tips for expats in Shanghai.

The guide, created by the Shanghai Administration of Foreign Experts Affairs, is aimed to help expats and employers better and more quickly understand the business of foreigner work permits in China, and is currently available online in Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

Users can access the content via the "Government Agencies" section on the City News Service website's home page (www.citynewsservice.cn), or via "Government Agencies" in the News section of the WeChat account "City News Service."

Meanwhile, the above two pages both have a port, "Progress query of foreigners' work permit in China," to allow expats in Shanghai to check the status of their work permits.

It's also the first time that City News Service has collaborated with Shanghai government agencies to launch a government-supported service port on the platform.

