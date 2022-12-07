Resort at full operation as Shanghai Disneyland reopens

Shanghai Disneyland will resume operations from Thursday, marking the Shanghai Disney Resort's return to full operations, having been temporarily shut on November 29 due to COVID.

It will operated from 8:30am to 10pm on the reopening day.

The park was temporarily closed on November 29, while Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels in the resort have been operating normally.

According to the latest announcement, the resort's COVID-19 pandemic control measures will be updated in accordance with the latest local government guidelines and guests should check and strictly follow them.

Select attractions, live entertainment, restaurants and retail locations may not be available or may operate at reduced capacity.