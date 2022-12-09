Construction begins on green projects for East Bund

Eighty-five ecological projects with a total investment of over 20 billion yuan began construction on Thursday in Shanghai's Pudong New Area to create a more livable environment.

Eighty-five ecological projects with a total investment of over 20 billion yuan (US$2.9 billion) began construction on Thursday in Shanghai's Pudong New Area to create a more livable environment.

The highlight is an extension of the public spaces of the East Bund, the eastern bank of the Huangpu River in Pudong.

According to the plan, nearly 78,609 square meters of the waterfront area in Sanlin Town – east to the Outer Ring Road, west to the Huangpu River, south to the border with Minhang District, and north to the Xupu Bridge – will be renovated into walkways, green landscapes and other facilities.

Construction is set to be completed on March 8 next year to spruce up the local environment and provide more public space for residents.

Other items highlighted on the agenda include additional parks and green belts, river clean-up projects and renovation in communities to separate drains for rainwater and sewage.