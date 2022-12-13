TCM can play a role in COVID prevention and control

Traditional Chinese medicine can play a big role in enhancing immunity and reducing symptoms of respiratory infectious diseases including COVID-19, local medical experts said.

Herbal prescriptions are chosen and offered by experts in line with each person's physical condition and symptoms. People should ask medical professionals for consultation and direction instead of buying medicines randomly, said doctors from Shanghai Yueyang Hospital of Integrated Traditional Chinese and Western Medicine, which has introduced several special prescriptions for respiratory disease prevention and control.

The herbal medicine, Qingshugubiaofang, is mainly suitable for the public to prevent respiratory diseases, as all ingredients have the function of relieving internal heat, detoxification and improving qi (life force in TCM theory), and the taste is light and sweet. It also can reduce symptoms like throat pain, running nose, cough and headache.

It is recommended for people with weak immunity and those who are easy to catch colds.

Meanwhile, Jianpigubiaofang is recommended for people with weak immunity plus a poor appetite and a feeling of fatigue, while Baishenrunfeigao is used to enhance lung function and reduce phlegm.

Experts said TCM can be involved in the whole process of COVID-19 prevention and treatment in line with patients' differing symptoms.

Those in the early stage of infection with mild symptoms can use Qingshugubiaofang, while those with fever and serious throat pain can use Yueyijierefang, a new prescription the hospital developed to clear away heat and toxic materials while relieving sore throat.

Hospital officials said the hospital has streamlined its outpatient service and added an on-the-spot anti-COVID clinic from Monday to Friday, allowing patients to receive prescriptions and medications through a green channel to reduce time in the hospital. They encourage patients to use the online service to avoid going to the hospital.