Incentives for overseas returnees and startup firms in Pudong

The Pudong International Talent Station was officially unveiled for overseas returnees or startup firms seeking to set up their professional career in Shanghai.
The Pudong International Talent Station is targeting overseas returnees or startup firms in Shanghai

The Pudong International Talent Station was officially unveiled for overseas returnees or startup firms seeking to set up their professional career in Shanghai.

Located in the Zhangjiang Science City, it marks the city's latest step in building a scientific innovation hub with one-stop services for new businesses to settle down.

The new incentive scheme by Shanghai Pudong Human Resources Co Ltd offers seven days of free accommodation for eligible graduate returnees as well as one to three months of free working space at local business incubation hubs for startup teams.

The resident teams at the incubators are also eligible to participate in activities such as road shows, seminars, management talent training, HR open classes, and entrepreneurial policy counseling.

It is also targeting returning job seekers and startup teams in key strategic areas such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, and artificial intelligence.

The first phase of the talent hub at the NES Community in the Zhangjiang area provides about 30 suites and 60 studio apartments.

In addition to startup teams, it also welcomes master's-level graduates from world top 100 universities or from domestic first-class universities and disciplines of the world as well as bachelors'-level graduates from top 50 colleges.

The talent hub at the NES Community in the Zhangjiang area provides about 30 suites and 60 studio apartments.

Contact info

Tel: +86-21-68821070

Email for graduates: pdits-career@pd-italent.com

Email for startups: pdits-venture@pd-italent.com

