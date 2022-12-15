Vaccination highlighted for infectious disease prevention for the elderly

Administration of COVID-19, influenza, pneumococcal and shingles vaccines are especially important for elderly, medical experts said on Thursday, World Strengthened Immunity Day.

Vaccination is the most effective tool to protect the elderly against infectious diseases. Administration of COVID-19, influenza, pneumococcal and shingles vaccines are especially important for the elderly, medical experts said on Thursday, the World Strengthened Immunity Day.

There are 180 million Chinese elderly suffering chronic diseases, and 75 percent of them have more than one chronic disease, impacting their health and life quality. Along with rising age, the prevalence of chronic diseases and reduction of immunity and organ function, the risk of catching infectious diseases increases.

"China's 2030 Healthy Initiative has highlighted that the elderly should receive vaccinations and enhance the management of chronic diseases for voluntary disease prevention," said Dr Chi Chunhua, director of Chinese Society of General Practice.

"With relaxed COVID-19 policies, promoting vaccination, especially among the elderly, is key for pandemic prevention and control. Vaccination, balanced nutrition, good mental status, a healthy lifestyle and proper exercise can activate the immune system."

In addition to COVID-19, experts highlighted the importance of vaccination against shingles, as the disease can cause severe pain, seriously impacting elderly people's life quality.

In China, shingles affects more than 1.56 million people aged 50 or older annually. The severity of the symptoms increases with age.

Chronic diseases can increase risk of shingles infection, and patients can suffer from more severe pain if infected. Diabetics' risk of suffering shingles is 84 percent higher than the general population, experts said.